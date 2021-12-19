FLO (FLO) Trading Up 19.6% This Week

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. FLO has a market cap of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, FLO has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About FLO

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

