FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the November 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund during the third quarter worth $113,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund during the second quarter worth $128,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 6.7% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 2,250.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 49.6% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter.

ASET opened at $33.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.42. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 12 month low of $29.16 and a 12 month high of $34.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.299 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%.

