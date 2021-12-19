Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Stock Position Raised by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) by 44.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FFC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 12.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 1,534.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,270 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 6.2% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period.

NYSE:FFC opened at $21.59 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.54.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 7%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

