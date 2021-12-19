Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 101,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,902 in the last quarter. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TVTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $29.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.56. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.07% and a negative return on equity of 82.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

