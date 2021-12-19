Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,549,000 after acquiring an additional 61,518 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,787,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,942,000 after buying an additional 97,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,985,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,475,000 after buying an additional 129,655 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,595,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,593,000 after buying an additional 108,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,667,000 after buying an additional 201,748 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $271.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $277.97 and a 200-day moving average of $272.53. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $223.21 and a one year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

