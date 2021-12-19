Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 500 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 81.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 4.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 182,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,922,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,189,000 after buying an additional 67,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In other Exelon news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $870,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $53.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.49. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $54.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.28.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

