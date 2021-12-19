Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 3,726 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,695 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Southside Bancshares worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 69.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 2,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $129,235.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Cindy Blackstone sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $39,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,687 shares of company stock valued at $694,942. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBSI stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.58. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $45.36.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.35 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 42.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

