Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 233 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,454 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 115.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 342.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $276,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Logan Green sold 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $25,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,773 shares of company stock worth $6,113,650. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

Shares of EBAY opened at $64.03 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.47 and its 200 day moving average is $71.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.95%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.