Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 25,918 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,918 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter worth $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

NYSE NLY opened at $7.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.10%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 45.36%.

NLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.