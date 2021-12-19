Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises approximately 1.4% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobsen Capital Management grew its holdings in Fiserv by 2.7% in the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 18,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.3% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.7% during the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 11.7% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 116,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 14.9% during the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 55,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 7,167 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on FISV. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.05.

FISV stock opened at $103.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.06 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.21 per share, for a total transaction of $97,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 158,965 shares valued at $16,323,313. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

