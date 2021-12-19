First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Short Interest Up 36.2% in November

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 209,000 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the November 15th total of 153,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of FPF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.31. 90,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,608. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $26.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.26.

Get First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund engages in the investment current income and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in 1999 is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.