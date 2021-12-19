First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.12% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $238,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 115,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 17,910 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 163.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 166,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 103,167 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 765,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,458,000 after acquiring an additional 54,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FAN stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.72 and a 200 day moving average of $21.20. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $19.47 and a twelve month high of $26.14.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

