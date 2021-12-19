First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Short Interest Update

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the November 15th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAM. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 261,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 130,599 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 195,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 64,560 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 112,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 33,005 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 167,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 30,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 96,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 24,758 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund alerts:

Shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.89. 20,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,113. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.11.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.