First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at CIBC

CIBC began coverage on shares of First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

FNLIF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut First National Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities decreased their target price on First National Financial from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on First National Financial from C$49.00 to C$47.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, First National Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.32.

Shares of OTCMKTS FNLIF opened at $31.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.80. First National Financial has a 52 week low of $29.94 and a 52 week high of $43.21.

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

