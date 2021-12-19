First Long Island Investors LLC Sells 524 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First Long Island Investors LLC trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,679 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 2.1% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $24,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Adobe from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.84.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $556.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $642.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $619.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.