First Long Island Investors LLC Increases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 792,129 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,258 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 3.8% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $44,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 200.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 688.6% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $41,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 53.4% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

CMCSA stock opened at $48.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $46.29 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.98 and its 200 day moving average is $55.82. The firm has a market cap of $222.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

