First Long Island Investors LLC Buys 878 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First Long Island Investors LLC raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 1.9% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $22,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.4% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,752,000 after acquiring an additional 39,837 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 355.8% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,399,000 after acquiring an additional 220,669 shares in the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 75.7% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 461,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $134,427,000 after acquiring an additional 198,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Truist decreased their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.18.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $186.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.15 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $218.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

