First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Short Interest Down 20.1% in November

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the November 15th total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Flynn bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $59,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,315,000 after buying an additional 752,001 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,889,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 73,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 16,172 shares during the period. 23.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.61. The company has a market cap of $134.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.63. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $4.89.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a net margin of 64.14% and a return on equity of 6.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FCRD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

