Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) Short Interest Update

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 231,100 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the November 15th total of 188,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNCH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the second quarter worth $56,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the second quarter worth $63,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the second quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Finch Therapeutics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNCH traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.95. 511,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,830. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.00. Finch Therapeutics Group has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $22.50.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.34 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Finch Therapeutics Group will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

About Finch Therapeutics Group

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

