Financial Review: Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) and CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT)

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) and CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Phillips Edison & Company Inc and CatchMark Timber Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phillips Edison & Company Inc N/A N/A N/A CatchMark Timber Trust 19.08% 15.68% 3.71%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Phillips Edison & Company Inc and CatchMark Timber Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phillips Edison & Company Inc 0 4 4 0 2.50 CatchMark Timber Trust 1 4 0 0 1.80

Phillips Edison & Company Inc presently has a consensus target price of $32.86, indicating a potential upside of 3.62%. CatchMark Timber Trust has a consensus target price of $10.83, indicating a potential upside of 30.68%. Given CatchMark Timber Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CatchMark Timber Trust is more favorable than Phillips Edison & Company Inc.

Dividends

Phillips Edison & Company Inc pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. CatchMark Timber Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. CatchMark Timber Trust pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.5% of Phillips Edison & Company Inc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of CatchMark Timber Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of CatchMark Timber Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Phillips Edison & Company Inc and CatchMark Timber Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phillips Edison & Company Inc N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CatchMark Timber Trust $104.29 million 3.89 -$17.51 million $0.45 18.42

Phillips Edison & Company Inc has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CatchMark Timber Trust.

Summary

CatchMark Timber Trust beats Phillips Edison & Company Inc on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc

Phillips Edison & Company Inc. is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc. is based in CINCINNATI.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses. The Real Estate segment includes timberland sales, cost of timberland sales and large dispositions. The Investment Management segment includes investments in and income/loss from unconsolidated joint ventures and asset management fee revenues earned for management of these joint ventures. The company was founded on September 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

