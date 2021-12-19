Financial Avengers Inc. Trims Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Financial Avengers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 29.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,176 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 132,498 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $219,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 48,088 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the third quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,059 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.73.

ABT stock opened at $137.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $242.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.25 and its 200 day moving average is $122.41. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $139.27.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,957,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,989 shares of company stock worth $4,874,329 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.