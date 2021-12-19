Financial Avengers Inc. Has $4.74 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Financial Avengers Inc. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 3.2% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG opened at $157.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $381.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $161.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.75.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

