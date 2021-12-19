Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Receives $30.24 Average PT from Brokerages

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.24.

FRRVY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRRVY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.79. The company had a trading volume of 14,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,952. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Ferrovial has a 52-week low of $23.67 and a 52-week high of $32.74.

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.