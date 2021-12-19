Fermata Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of FBND opened at $53.15 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.13 and a twelve month high of $54.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.04 and a 200 day moving average of $53.33.

