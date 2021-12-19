Fermata Advisors LLC Has $3.93 Million Stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,324 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF makes up about 1.7% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OMFL. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $337,000.

Shares of OMFL stock opened at $49.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.82.

