Fermata Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 4.4% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $429,831,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,976,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,826,000 after buying an additional 1,235,322 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,743,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,859,000 after buying an additional 711,420 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 278.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 654,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,359,000 after buying an additional 481,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 457,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,010,000 after buying an additional 299,825 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $67.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.68. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $66.46 and a twelve month high of $69.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

