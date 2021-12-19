Fermata Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,562 iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $731,000.

IWY opened at $167.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.89. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $125.74 and a 12-month high of $175.76.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

