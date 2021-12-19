Fermata Advisors LLC Buys 443 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $109.78 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.06 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.18.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

