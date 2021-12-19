FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Announces Earnings Results

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx updated its FY22 guidance to $20.50-21.50 EPS.

FedEx stock opened at $250.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.14. FedEx has a one year low of $216.34 and a one year high of $319.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Get FedEx alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group set a $369.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.36.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FedEx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.