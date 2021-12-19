Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Given New $122.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $121.00 to $122.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

FATE has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.06.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $58.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.40. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $43.60 and a one year high of $121.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.72 and a beta of 1.46.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,191,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 19,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,216,833.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,960 shares of company stock valued at $8,627,784 in the last three months. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 21.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

