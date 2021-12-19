Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) Short Interest Update

Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 406,500 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the November 15th total of 272,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of FDVRF stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.89. Facedrive has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $47.50.

Facedrive Inc operates as a ride-sharing company in Canada. It offers Facedrive Rideshare, an ecofriendly rideshare business; Facedrive Foods, a food-delivery business; Facedrive Health, a contact-tracing and health services business; Facedrive Marketplace, an e-commerce business; and Facedrive Social, a social media platform, as well as Steer, an electric and hybrid vehicle subscription business.

