F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.06% from the company’s current price.

FXLV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F45 Training from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of F45 Training from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F45 Training currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

FXLV stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.52. F45 Training has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.40). Analysts anticipate that F45 Training will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Gilchrist bought 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $260,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,341,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 262,500 shares of company stock worth $2,782,250.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F45 Training Company Profile

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

