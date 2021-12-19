Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Raised by Motco

Motco boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,274,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,303 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,924,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,643 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,760,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141,561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,477,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,118,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,192,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,904,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Securities cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.66.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $60.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

