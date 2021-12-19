Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Up 2.8%

Exscientia Ltd (NASDAQ:EXAI) traded up 2.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.68 and last traded at $20.68. 2 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 134,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.12.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Exscientia in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Exscientia in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Exscientia in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exscientia Ltd will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exscientia Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXAI)

Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England.

