Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.80 Million

Brokerages expect Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) to post sales of $11.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exagen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.30 million and the highest is $12.30 million. Exagen reported sales of $12.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exagen will report full-year sales of $47.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.90 million to $47.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $57.27 million, with estimates ranging from $57.00 million to $57.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Exagen.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XGN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Exagen from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exagen by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Exagen by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exagen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Exagen by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exagen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. 53.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XGN stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.12. 90,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,070. Exagen has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 14.62, a current ratio of 14.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $179.74 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.46.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

