Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $236.36 Million

Brokerages expect that Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) will report sales of $236.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $231.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $239.34 million. Evolent Health reported sales of $271.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full-year sales of $895.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $890.80 million to $898.94 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $222.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

EVH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Evolent Health stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.54. The company had a trading volume of 989,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,860. Evolent Health has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $34.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.25 and a beta of 2.12.

In related news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $4,479,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $607,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,965,160. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Evolent Health by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Evolent Health by 3.5% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Evolent Health by 1.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Evolent Health by 12.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

