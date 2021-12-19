EvenCoin (EVN) Achieves Market Cap of $46,191.88

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $46,191.88 and $205,893.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 6.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.68 or 0.00391216 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00009812 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000104 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000945 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $642.74 or 0.01354202 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003210 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EvenCoin is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

