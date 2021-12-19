ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) & Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Head-To-Head Survey

ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) and Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

ERYTECH Pharma has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exelixis has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ERYTECH Pharma and Exelixis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ERYTECH Pharma $4.25 million 14.45 -$83.73 million N/A N/A Exelixis $987.54 million 5.83 $111.78 million $0.51 35.69

Exelixis has higher revenue and earnings than ERYTECH Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares ERYTECH Pharma and Exelixis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ERYTECH Pharma N/A N/A N/A Exelixis 13.10% 8.27% 7.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ERYTECH Pharma and Exelixis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ERYTECH Pharma 0 3 0 0 2.00 Exelixis 0 1 10 0 2.91

Exelixis has a consensus target price of $33.10, indicating a potential upside of 81.87%. Given Exelixis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Exelixis is more favorable than ERYTECH Pharma.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.0% of ERYTECH Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.6% of Exelixis shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Exelixis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Exelixis beats ERYTECH Pharma on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ERYTECH Pharma Company Profile

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B. Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

