Ernest S. Rady Buys 20,000 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.62 per share, with a total value of $712,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

AAT opened at $35.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.89. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAT. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

