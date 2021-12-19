Ernest S. Rady Buys 20,000 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.62 per share, with a total value of $712,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
AAT opened at $35.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.89. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21.
American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAT. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.
About American Assets Trust
American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.
