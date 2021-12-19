EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.43 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will report sales of $133.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $129.10 million to $137.96 million. EPR Properties reported sales of $84.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year sales of $474.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $470.60 million to $479.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $534.37 million, with estimates ranging from $526.50 million to $547.81 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EPR Properties.
EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.45). EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. EPR Properties’s revenue was up 118.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 6.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 3.2% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 53.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 79.0% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 2.0% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 17,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:EPR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.78. 1,504,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,985. EPR Properties has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $56.07. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 344.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,307.87%.
EPR Properties Company Profile
EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.
