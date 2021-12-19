EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.43 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will report sales of $133.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $129.10 million to $137.96 million. EPR Properties reported sales of $84.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year sales of $474.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $470.60 million to $479.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $534.37 million, with estimates ranging from $526.50 million to $547.81 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.45). EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. EPR Properties’s revenue was up 118.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 6.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 3.2% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 53.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 79.0% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 2.0% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 17,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EPR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.78. 1,504,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,985. EPR Properties has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $56.07. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 344.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,307.87%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

