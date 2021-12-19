EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.93 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) will report $5.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.04 billion and the lowest is $5.74 billion. EOG Resources posted sales of $2.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full-year sales of $18.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.42 billion to $19.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.77 billion to $21.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

EOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.57.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,057,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,510,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. EOG Resources has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $98.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 31.91%.

EOG Resources announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOG. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

