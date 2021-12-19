ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €15.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($16.85) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €16.00 ($17.98) price objective on ENI in a report on Thursday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($16.85) price objective on ENI in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($17.98) price target on ENI in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group set a €14.75 ($16.57) price target on ENI in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.70 ($16.52) price target on ENI in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ENI has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €14.40 ($16.18).

ETR:ENI opened at €12.04 ($13.53) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €12.26 and its 200 day moving average price is €11.06. ENI has a 52 week low of €8.07 ($9.07) and a 52 week high of €12.81 ($14.39). The company has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

