Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) to report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.69. Endo International reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $3.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Endo International.

Get Endo International alerts:

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $772.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.94 million. Endo International had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 108.42%. Endo International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Endo International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Endo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.68.

NASDAQ:ENDP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.79. The stock had a trading volume of 15,104,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,698,549. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.38. Endo International has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $10.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENDP. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 418,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 161,675 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 1,928.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 452,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 429,959 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 610,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 26,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endo International (ENDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.