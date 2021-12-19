Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is a entertainment, sports and content company. It is comprised of industry including entertainment agency WME; sports, fashion, events and media company IMG; and premier mixed martial arts organization UFC. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EDR. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Endeavor Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Endeavor Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Endeavor Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of 35.07.

Shares of NYSE EDR opened at 31.12 on Thursday. Endeavor Group has a 12 month low of 22.02 and a 12 month high of 33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of 27.62 and a 200-day moving average of 26.79.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.20. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. Analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 271,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.29, for a total transaction of 7,146,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the third quarter worth $43,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the third quarter worth $57,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

