Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $50,018.00

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be purchased for $0.0177 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $7.88 million and $50,018.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00053695 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,977.18 or 0.08310747 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00076320 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,836.83 or 0.99960238 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00050104 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

