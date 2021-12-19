Emfo LLC Takes Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 80.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 960.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 641.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 14.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $56.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $173.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.53, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZN. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

