Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $285.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $278.72.

LLY stock opened at $267.42 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and has a 1-year low of $161.78 and a 1-year high of $283.90. The firm has a market cap of $255.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.02 and its 200-day moving average is $244.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 51.83%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $55,739,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 421,369 shares of company stock valued at $113,551,440. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 62,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,454,000 after buying an additional 22,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

