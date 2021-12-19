Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Receives C$15.97 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.97.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EFN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$17.50 to C$13.25 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Shares of TSE:EFN opened at C$12.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$5.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.68, a current ratio of 8.65 and a quick ratio of 8.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.65. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of C$11.72 and a one year high of C$15.28.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$244.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$236.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Element Fleet Management will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.