Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,522,300 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the November 15th total of 3,464,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 485.1 days.

ELEEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC downgraded Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Fleet Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELEEF traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $9.75. 4,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,282. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average is $10.92.

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It operates through the Fleet Management and Non-Core segments. The Fleet Management segment offers core fleet management services. The Non-Core segment includes outsourced servicers that do not form part of the core fleet portfolio.

