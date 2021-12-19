Efinity Token Hits Market Capitalization of $166.20 Million (EFI)

Efinity Token (CURRENCY:EFI) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 18th. Over the last week, Efinity Token has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Efinity Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Efinity Token has a total market capitalization of $166.20 million and approximately $6.72 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Efinity Token

Efinity Token (EFI) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 169,857,481 coins. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

